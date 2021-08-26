Husband and daughter of Fufu seller at Pokuase interchange arrested

Two people connected to the operation of a mini 'chop bar' at the newly commissioned Pokuase interchange.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to a report filed Citi News, the two, are, 32-year-old Comfort Dartey and her 60-year-old father, Kwame Addo.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng in a Citi News interview said the

"There are two persons who have been arrested and brought to the regional command. The two persons are a father and a daughter, and they were arrested in connection with a chop bar being operated by these two persons,” she confirmed.

More soon

Source: Yen.com.gh