Nine Cholera cases have been confirmed in the Ada East and Ada West Districts of the Greater Accra Region

The first case was recorded on October 4, 2024, when a victim reported to a hospital with symptoms

The person's symptoms reportedly started just a few days after attending a funeral in the Ada East District

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an outbreak of cholera in the Ada West and Ada East Districts of the Greater Accra Region.

The first case was recorded on October 4, 2024, when a person reported to a health facility with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pains a few days after attending a funeral in the Ada East District.

The Ghana Health Service says it has initiated action to curb the spread of cholera in Ada.

Source: Getty Images

Subsequently, some confirmed cases of cholera have been reported in the Ada East District as well. As of October 11, 2024, nine cholera cases have been confirmed in both districts.

The Ghana Health Service, in a press statement issued on Monday, October 14, 2024, said following the reported confirmed cases, it has activated its Public Health Emergency Management Committee (PHEMCs) and a joint multi-sectoral Public Health Emergency Rapid Response Team (PHERRT) at all levels.

It has also begun an investigation into the outbreak and environmental assessments are being conducted.

An alert has also been sent out to all health facilities in the country and health workers in the affected areas have been sensitised on case definitions for cholera, sample management and case management.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service also noted that a cholera oral rehydration centre for cases with mild symptoms has been set up in the area.

Meanwhile, public education through mobile vans, radio sessions, and other means on cholera prevention - with an emphasis on safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene practices, have been initiated.

Water samples have also been taken from the affected districts to be tested for microbiology and culture.

The Ghana Health Service assured the general public of its continuous effort to promptly detect and respond timeously to public health emergencies.

Ghana confirms Mpox outbreak

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed another case of Monkey Pox, also known as Mpox, raising the total number of cases to two.

The new case involves the mother of a 15-year-old boy in Western North who was diagnosed in September. Health officials are now closely monitoring both cases to prevent further spread.

It was earlier noted that 25 persons who had come into contact with the patient have also been identified to help contain the spread of the disease.

Covid-19 also not over

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Health Service said the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, so Ghanaians should adhere to safety protocols.

It has also urged people to utilise vaccination centres close to them to get immunised against the virus after 31 new cases were recorded recently.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh