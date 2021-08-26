Tony Elumelu has got people talking again on his Instagram page with a photo where he held an old model of iPhone

Nigerians thronged his comment section with takeaways as they said that only people who are poor love showing off

There were some Instagram users who wondered why people would put themselves under pressure to get the latest gadgets

The photo of a Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, using an old version of the iPhone has stirred a heated conversation online about how big people do not buy things based on trends.

In the snap, the man struck a selfie pose as he held up a phone many identified as iPhone X, a model released in 2017.

Many people argued under his comment section. Photo source: @tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

Rich people don't show off

In his signature suit and tie, the billionaire gave an infectious smile in a black and white photograph.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Many Nigerians took to the comment section and said that the snap is a testament that only people who are not well off empty their savings to buy short-term assets.

See his Instagram post below:

At the time of writing this report, the photo has generated over 600 engaging comments on the platform.

We compiled some of the reactions below:

dannylamango said:

"Those who own the money don't show off. DKINGSMAN."

thewaleadeyemi said:

"Wealthy but simple lifestyle!"

yo_boi69 asked:

"Anybody pressuring you to buy 12?"

alvy1__

"He's still using his X 10 guys take note."

omion_realar said:

"Baba no Dey even use iPhone 12 and some people Dey kill themselves here."

officialugeed said:

"Idle girls/guys: iPhone 12 Pro Max. TOE: iPhone X."

juan_mitchie said:

"I think that's Xs Max or so. Definition of only get what matters."

Elumelu got his first job by luck

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the popular Nigerian billionaire went online to share how luck played a great role in making him great in life.

On Monday, July 5, the rich man said the job he applied for when he started his career was well above his qualifications.

Elumelu revealed that despite not meeting the criteria for the job, he still sent in his application letter. He said it was by a dent of luck that the boss read his letter.

Source: Yen