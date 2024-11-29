Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy has reacted to the Black Stars failure to qualify for AFCON 2025

The four-time African champions will not be at the tournament for the first time in 20 years after a disastrous qualifiers

Ghana finished bottom of their group in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with Angola and Sudan qualifying

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has stated that he does not believe the Black Stars couldn't qualify for AFCON 2025.

The artiste of the year in Ghana was at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage.

Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, enjoyed the tournament in the neighbouring Ivory Coast and was hoping to be part of Morocco 2025.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy is in disbelief as Ghana fails to qualify for AFCON 2025.

However, the Black Stars failed to secure a place in the competition after three draws and three defeats in the AFCON qualifiers.

“Last AFCON, I was there, and I witnessed it, and you can tell I love and enjoyed it, and it’s sad. I can't believe it. I’m still in disbelief, but that is the reality," he told Asempa FM, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"This tells you that we have things to work with the team, Ghana Football Association. I hope that this is taken care of so that next time we make it.

"At least in the African Cup, Ghana has always been the beautiful team to watch, so I don’t know what the world will be watching now without Ghana. I know they will miss the Ghana Team, but it’s unfortunate," he added.

How Ghana failed to qualify

The Black Stars started the qualifiers on a poor note after losing to Angola in the opening game in Kumasi in September. It was Ghana's first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in two decades, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The team followed that up with a draw against Niger in Morocco before another stalemate with Sudan on matchday three. The North Africans, who qualified alongside Angola then beat Ghana in Libya.

With the defeat to Sudan, Ghana needed to win their last two matches and hope Sudan lost their final two games to qualify for AFCON.

However, they drew with Angola in Luanda before losing to Niger 2-1 in Accra.

Niger beat Ghana in Accra

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars ended their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a defeat to Niger in Accra.

Oumar Sako's late header compounded Ghana's misery as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

