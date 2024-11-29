It was a profound moment when KooKusi, a Ghanaian rapper studying in the US, got his mates to shout out his lyrics

This comes after the rapper performed a slew of his songs during a cultural night organised by the university

Snippets of his performance, which have surfaced, garnered significant traction among his teeming fanbase

Ghanaian rapper and PHD candidate KooKusi recently performed at a cultural night held by the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

KooKusi began his performance by walking his audience through several of his released records this year, including Untitled, a guilt-tripping awareness campaign on cyberbullying.

KooKusi walking his PHD mates through his rap projects. Source: Kookusi_jnr

Source: Instagram

The rapper established that he interviewed several victims of cyberbullying who featured in his DIY music video.

KooKusi has gained a towering reputation with his approach to telling stories about social issues and mental health in his songs.

His brewing catalogue now has thought-provoking albums like 5 Foot 3 and Addicts Anonymous.

The Ghanaian sensation delivered another performance during his university's cultural night, in which he got his colleagues to sing along.

On social media, he talked about his performance, saying

"Four days till UNTHSC Cultural Night, I completed this piece to perform in memory of my brother. This is what I believe his soul said at his funeral. RIP Kwabena."

Fans hail KooKusi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding KooKusi's stint at his university's cultural night.

@theanabelrose said:

"Love thisss"

@cobbyaaron wrote:

"I admire your confidence so much 💯 "

@Kwamson_ remarked:

"Just watched this on YouTube and oh.. I felt I was part of that class. Just didn't want this performance to end."

AraTheJay sings with Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had appeared on the September 22nd edition of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua SHowtime show.

Nana Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for AraTheJay and recounted how she came by his new song, Jesus Christ.

She hailed AraTheJay's signature looks, which the musician maintains as his way of putting his message through music beyond his stardom.

Source: YEN.com.gh