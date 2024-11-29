KooKusi: GH Rapper And PHD Candidate Performs In Class, Lecturer And Mates Sing-Along
- It was a profound moment when KooKusi, a Ghanaian rapper studying in the US, got his mates to shout out his lyrics
- This comes after the rapper performed a slew of his songs during a cultural night organised by the university
- Snippets of his performance, which have surfaced, garnered significant traction among his teeming fanbase
Ghanaian rapper and PHD candidate KooKusi recently performed at a cultural night held by the University of North Texas Health Science Center.
KooKusi began his performance by walking his audience through several of his released records this year, including Untitled, a guilt-tripping awareness campaign on cyberbullying.
The rapper established that he interviewed several victims of cyberbullying who featured in his DIY music video.
KooKusi has gained a towering reputation with his approach to telling stories about social issues and mental health in his songs.
His brewing catalogue now has thought-provoking albums like 5 Foot 3 and Addicts Anonymous.
The Ghanaian sensation delivered another performance during his university's cultural night, in which he got his colleagues to sing along.
On social media, he talked about his performance, saying
"Four days till UNTHSC Cultural Night, I completed this piece to perform in memory of my brother. This is what I believe his soul said at his funeral. RIP Kwabena."
Fans hail KooKusi
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans regarding KooKusi's stint at his university's cultural night.
@theanabelrose said:
"Love thisss"
@cobbyaaron wrote:
"I admire your confidence so much 💯 "
@Kwamson_ remarked:
"Just watched this on YouTube and oh.. I felt I was part of that class. Just didn't want this performance to end."
Source: YEN.com.gh
