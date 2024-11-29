Real Madrid have turned to one of their legendary players to revive the form of France star Kylian Mbappe

The French superstar struggled to make an impact from his preferred left-wing position and missed a crucial penalty during Real Madrid’s 2-0 loss at Anfield

It's been four months into the 2024/24 campaign, but the World Cup winner is still far from hitting his best form for Los Blancos

Kylian Mbappe’s underwhelming performances have become a growing concern for Real Madrid, with the star forward managing just two goals since September.

The Frenchman's recent penalty miss in the crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool only added to the frustration.

Real Madrid have turned to one of their legendary players to revive the form of France star Kylian Mbappe.

While Mbappe’s form has drawn criticism, the Spanish giants have maintained a composed stance, emphasising patience.

The European champions remain confident that the 24-year-old will rediscover his spark. "Sooner or later, he’ll come good," has been the consistent narrative from within the club.

However, questions over Mbappe’s role persist. Initially deployed out of position as a central striker, the Frenchman has continued to struggle even after being shifted to his preferred left-wing role in recent games.

Real Madrid turn to Zidane to spark Mbappe’s revival

In an effort to reignite Mbappe’s form, Football Espana reports that Real Madrid have sought assistance from club legend Zinedine Zidane.

The former manager and player share a special bond. Zidane is Mbappe's idol and the one who initially recommended him to Los Blancos.

Zidane himself endured challenges during his first season at Real Madrid, making him uniquely positioned to empathise and advise the struggling forward.

According to Sport, the club has asked Zidane to mentor Mbappe, leveraging his influence and experience to guide the French star back to his best.

Real Madrid hopes Zidane’s intervention can help unlock the brilliance that made Mbappe one of the most coveted players in the world and get their season back on track.

Real Madrid boss backs Mbappe to shine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe has received backing from Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss, renowned for nurturing world-class talent, has expressed strong belief in his latest 'Galactico,' asserting that Mbappe is set to captivate the Bernabeu faithful with a stellar performance.

