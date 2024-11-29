Jackie Appiah's Son Damien Rocks Women's Hair Bonnet, Escorts Nana Kwame Bediako On His Campaign
- Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang, in a video, wore a women's hair bonnet as he escorted Nana Kwame Bediako
- The celebrated actress' son accompanied the New Force Party leader as he campaigned at the University of Ghana
- Some Ghanaians shared mixed reactions about Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang's wearing a women's hair bonnet
Celebrated Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang was recently spotted with politician Nana Kwame Bediako in a video that surfaced on social media.
The New Force Party leader, Nana Kwame Bediako and his team recently embarked on a campaign tour at the University of Ghana School in Legon, Accra, before the general elections, scheduled for December 7, 2024.
The presidential candidate interacted with some students and watched the UEFA Champions League group stage match between English giants Liverpool and reigning Spanish La Liga champions Real Madrid.
Jackie Appiah's son escorts Nana Kwame Bediako
In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang accompanied Nana Kwame Bediako as he made his grand entrance with his security personnel.
The celebrated actress' son, who recently celebrated his 19th birthday on October 13, rocked a blue women's hair bonnet as he showed the New Force Party leader around the Pent Hall premises with numerous students following them.
Damien Agyemang and Nana Kwame Bediako appeared to have a close friendship. They beamed with smiles while interacting on their tour of the renowned University of Ghana hall.
Watch the video below:
Damien and Nana Kwame Bediako stir reactions
The video of Jackie Appiah's son Damien Agyemang escorting Nana Kwame Bediako during his campaign tour at the University of Ghana triggered mixed reactions, with many sharing their thoughts on the former's hair bonnet.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:
Ohermah commented:
"People: Damien, why the bonnet🤨? Damien: I was asleep when they woke me up🙃😅@Damien."
highest_Luda said:
"Where from the hair bonnet?"
Baroness Chalker commented:
"This Jackie Appiah’s son dey feel eenn body Oooo 😳wow."
Alexandra said:
"Ah na bonnet no er😹😂."
Rauf Dc commented:
"If me I wear that bonnet, dem go call me Jon boy 😂😂."
PK said:
"What is that on the guy's head no😩?"
Jlove commented:
"As soon as I saw the bonnet, I rushed to see the comments😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."
Official nanayaw mellin said:
"It is the bonnet for me 🤣🤣🤣🤣."
