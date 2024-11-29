Ghana coach Otto Addo has taken full responsibility after failing to lead the Black Stars to the Africa Cup of Nations

The former Ghana international was reappointed as Black Stars coach in March after leading the team to the 2022 World Cup

Addo's future will be decided in the coming days as the Black Stars look forward to the World Cup qualifiers in March

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has taken full responsibility for Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The national team's head coach met with the Ghana Football Association Executive Council this week to discuss the country's disastrous qualifying run.

The German-trained tactical presented a 56-page technical report on the six matches in the AFCON qualifiers.

Otto Addo accepts responsibility for Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations failure. Photo: Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

In the document, Addo accepted responsibility for the team's failure while also highlighting areas of enhancement.

"Coach Otto Addo accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance and acknowledged some shortcomings. He went on to outline key areas that needed enhancement going forward," a statement on the FA's official website read.

"He indicated that he intends to build a strong and cohesive system that fosters discipline, accountability, and trust among players and the backroom staff while emphasizing a clear and recognizable playing philosophy," he added.

The former Ghana and Borussia Dortmund player returned to take up the role of the Black Stars coach early this year after signing a 34-month contract.

GFA remains undecided on Addo's future

Despite meeting the coach, the Ghana Football Association has yet to decide on the future of the Black Stars trainer.

The coach provided a comprehensive plan on how he would turn things around, including building a cohesive unit.

However, the FA remains divided over whether Addo should stay or leave despite planning ahead of March's World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar when international football returns in 2025, per ESPN.

Addo accepts captaincy mistake

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo admitted that his decision to hand Mohammed Kudus the captaincy of the team created disunity and tension in camp.

On Wednesday, November 27, the Executive Council of the federation met to decide his future.

However, the association has not released an official statement after the lengthy meeting with the Black Stars trainer.

