Reverend Obofour has shared awe-inspiring remarks about the bedridden Moesha Boduong, who is currently battling a mild stroke

This comes after a video of the renowned socialite struggling to walk during a prayer session surfaced online

Obofour empathised with Moesha and referenced her misfortune as he advised his fans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong recently opened up about her unfortunate situation after battling a mild stroke.

The viral sensation admitted that her mild stroke had left her paralysed on one side of her body.

Reverend Obofour preaches as a video of Moesha Boduong struggling to walk pops up online. Photo source: Facebook/AsantemanObofuor, Facebook/MoeshaBoduong

Source: Facebook

A recent video of Moesha Boduong struggling to walk as she salivates through her face mask has devastated many, including Reverend Obofour.

Reverend Obofour has weighed in on Moesha Boduong's woes. In a recent video, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chappel shared a sermon tailored to Moesha's unfortunate situation.

The renowned televangelist refrained from namedropping Moesha as the center of his remarks.

Moesha was one of Ghana's highly sought-after socialites. She once appeared on CNN with Christina Amanpour, talking about her flamboyant life as a slay queen.

She had been bedridden for several months after her debilitating stroke. A fundraiser was lunch to help the socialite's recovery.

Reverend Obofour referenced a similar situation as Moesha's glorious past and advised fans to be mindful of their spiritual lives and the company they kept during their prime.

Fans react to Obofour's sermon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Reverened Obfour's remarks about Moesha Boduong's struggles.

Nathaniel Brown Maccall said:

"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently."

Emmanuel Zormelo Akyerem-Mensah wrote:

"Please can’t you heal her? Or miracle does t happen in your church anymore?"

Millicent Gray noted:

"These are some of the miracles we want to see you pastors pay attention to la🙄"

Shatta Wale opts to support Moesha Bodoung

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had announced his gesture to help Moesha Boduong's recovery.

Shatta Wale empathised with Moesha Boduong, who was bedridden, and announced his plans to support her. He offered to dedicate the sales of two cars to Moesha's expenses and upkeep.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh