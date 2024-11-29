Ghanaian sensation AraTheJay will introduce fans to his new music experience, Nimo Live, on December 19

The youngster announced the date and venue for the debut of Nimo Live on social media

Tickets for the shows ranging between GH₵ 50 and GH₵20 have already gone on sale on the concert's website

The anticipation for AratheJay's debut music experience this December has begun to build up.

On November 26, the hiplife sensation announced Nimo Live scheduled for December 19 at Alliance Francaise, Accra.

First round of tickets for AraTheJay's upcoming concert sells out in less than two days.

Barely two days after the announcement, the super early bird tickets for the show have already sold out.

AraTheJay has fast become one of Ghana's most prospective talents, fueling the resurgence of Ghana's hiplife genre.

His new tape, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, has gained significant traction, earning him plaudits from several music industry bigwigs, including Afrofuture's co-founder.

The youngster seems to have landed the radar of several stars, including Stonebwoy, the Afro-dancehall pioneer and the reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year, and Nigeria's Olamide.

AraTheJay sings with Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had appeared on the September 22nd edition of Nana Ma McBrown's Onua Showtime show.

Nana Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for AraTheJay and recounted how she came by his new song, Jesus Christ.

She hailed AraTheJay's signature looks, which the musician maintains as his way of putting his message through music beyond his stardom.

