Ghanaian Lady Relocates To UK, Laments Over Difficult Nature Of Her Work, Friend Comforts Her
- A young Ghanaian lady living in the UK is trending online after a video of her complaining to a friend about her work surfaced
- She complained about the demanding nature of the job but insisted she had no intention of returning to Ghana
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on working abroad
A young Ghanaian lady living in the UK has caught the attention of her country people back home after a video of her lamenting surfaced online.
In a video on TikTok, the young lady who had returned from work and was waiting to be let in the house by her friend looked very displeased.
When asked about her day at work, the young lady vented her frustrations, lamenting over the tiring nature of the job.
Nonetheless, when quizzed on whether she would fancy a move to return to Ghana, the lady, without hesitation, answered no.
The video, which highlights the struggles Ghanaians living abroad face, has garnered over 5,000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the lady's concern
Social media users in the video's comments section sympathised with the young lady on her situation. Others also shared their experiences working abroad.
Yhaw Breaktym commented:
"Charley its not easy awɔ ade me saa ma me kɔti nyinaa agyene.."
Abi Shay added:
"It is not easy oo sometimes I can’t even talk when I feel cold."
Abena Phyllis added:
"My manager will be like "see how you're looking beautiful this morning" after a 12-hour shift."
SM Ba added:
"Soko, please wait for me because I want to run from Ghana."
Lady in Canada cries out over hardship
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who recently travelled to Canada took to social media to lament about the hardships she was facing in the foreign country.
In a video, the young lady said that people who had moved to Canada before painted an unrealistic picture of life in that country.
She confessed that she weeps over her current conditions and even questions whether she made the right choice relocating to Canada.
