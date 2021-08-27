Tracey Boakye's son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya, has turned a year older on August 27, 2021

The actress has flown Kwaku and his sister, Akua Nhyira, to Dubai to celebrate the birthday

A video from their holiday has popped up, showing them having fun on a boat cruise

Kwaku has attained the age of seven years

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, and her children, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Lucille Akua Nhyira, have flown to Dubai on a vacation.

The trip to Dubai is to celebrate the birthday of Kwaku Danso who has turned a year older today, August 27, 2021. Born in 2014, Kwaku is seven years old.

In a video from the trip sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey is seen on a boat cruise with her children.

At a point, she had a cake in front of her while she hugged her son who was finely dressed in shirt and tie.

The video was shared by Tracey on her Instagram page. In her caption, the actress expressed her love for the boy.

"Celebrating my son @kwaku_danso_yahaya ❤️. Happy birthday my love. BIRTHDAY VACATION #DUBAI #hisonlychick," she said.

Earlier, Tracey Boakye had shared a video of herself and her children as they readied to fly to Dubai. She indicated that she was going on holiday with her children for Kwaku Danso's birthday.

"@kwaku_danso_yahaya birthday vacation. WE ARE SOO BLESSED . Thank you Lord ✈️ ✈️✈️ #holidays," she said.

