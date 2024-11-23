A video of Ghanaian TikTok star Afua Nash celebrating her mother on her birthday has surfaced on social media

Afua Nash's mum was not feeling well on her birthday and was admitted to the hospital when her daughter showed up with some gifts

Netizens who saw the video were touched by the gesture and expressed their views in the comment section

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Afua Nash has warmed hearts on social media with a gesture towards her mother.

Her mother marked this year's birthday at the hospital due to an undisclosed condition. To celebrate her, Afua Nash gave her a wonderful gift.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Nash documented the moment as she presented her mother with a bouquet of flowers, a birthday cake, a love-shaped balloon, and other thoughtful gifts.

Her mother, who was not expecting the gifts, was taken aback. She received them in good faith and thanked her daughter for the presents.

Afua Nash also reminded her of how much her children loved her and wished her a speedy recovery.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Afua Nash's mum speedy recovery

The gesture touched netizens who saw the video of Afua Nash celebrating her mother. While some hailed her, others wished her mother a speedy recovery.

@Akete fresh wrote:

"Awww we all ur fans wish mummy a speedy recovery."

@Prettyangel wrote:

"And today too is my birthday. happy birthday to us mummy."

@ Ellen24 wrote:

"I wish I HV money to suprise my mum like this but it is wt it is happy birthday to Ur mum and speedy recovery her."

@Konadugold wrote:

"Happy birthday mummy."

Adiepena Gifty wrote:

"More age to her life."

@Ohemaa Esther wrote:

"Eeeeiiii Sis Afua you should have invited me mpo am the one you met at the salon yesterday.Anyway happy birthday to mummy Thanks for yesterday you bought us bofrot God bless you ."

Afua Nash takes street hawker out

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok Afua Nash had shown love to a street hawker by taking her on a date.

Afua Nash treated the woman by taking her to a pedicure, buying her an expensive dress and spoiling her with food.

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and appreciated Afua for the gesture in the comment section.

