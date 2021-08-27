The first child of Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Danso, is a year older today, August 27, 2021

To mark the birthday, the young boy posed as Spiderman for his photoshoot

Not long ago, Tracey Boakye shared a video of herself and kids readying themselves for this day

Ghanaian actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, has every reason to be happy as today, August 27, 2021, marks the birthday of her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya.

To celebrate the big day, the actress dressed her son up into fictional action figure, Spiderman, as he posed for his birthday photos.

Kwaku Danso was seen wearing the iconic Spiderman suit as he squatted on the floor and looked straight onto the camera.

The young boy fit perfectly into the superhero role as he placed his hands on the floor with one of his legs stretched out.

After posting the photo, the actress wished her son well and blessed him on the occasion of his birthday.

Tracey Boakye's caption read: "Happy blessed birthday to the love of my life @kwaku_danso_yahaya My first Child, you and I have been through a lot in the past, but I knew there was going to be a light at the end of the tunnel. I love u son, May God continue to Shower his Blessings on you @kwaku_danso_yahaya"

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to heap praises on the young man on his big day.

chary_brave wrote: "Happy birthday Kweku Danso, we love you so much and God bless mummy too"

iam_mizlinempress commented: "Blessed birthday @kwaku_danso_yahaya God bless you baby greet @nana_akua_nhyira_ for me i love you guys plenty"

__afia_hotty__ came in with her simple wish: Happy birthday"

There were many wishes flowing the way of Kwaku Danso Yahaya, who is really adored by his mum's followers.

Days ago, Tracey Boakye warmed hearts on social media with a video of herself dazzling in matching African print outfits with her children.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty mother of two was seen playing with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira.

The trio was seen in their beautiful home as they posed for the cameras while goofing around.

