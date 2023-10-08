Ghanaian football fans are celebrating as two prominent players, Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus, scored their first goals in their respective European leagues

Ernest Nuamah secured his debut goal for Lyon in a 3-3 draw against Lorient in Ligue 1, while Mohammed Kudus notched his first Premier League goal for West Ham in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, both on October 8, 2023

This remarkable achievement has heaped reactions around the potential and promise of Ghanaian football talent on the global stage

Kudus and Nuamah score spectacular goals on the same day Photo credit: FEP via Gettyimages; West Ham FC via Gettyimages

The synchronized achievement of their maiden goals in prominent European leagues seems to reflect the dedication and potential that both Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus possess.

Ghanaian football enthusiasts are now looking forward to witnessing more remarkable performances from these talented players as they continue to make their mark in their respective leagues, elevating the reputation of Ghana in international football.

Watch the goals below:

Stonebwoy cheers on Mohammed Kudus as he scores first Premier League goal in thrilling draw

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy witnessed the momentous occasion when he scored his maiden goal in the English Premier League during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

Stonebwoy, filled with excitement, shared a lively video on Snapchat, capturing his exuberant celebration as he enthusiastically cheered for Kudus, proclaiming, "That's my boy."

The video swiftly gained traction online, highlighting the immense support and national pride Ghanaians feel for their compatriots excelling in diverse fields.

Asamoah Gyan applauds Mohammed Kudus' first West Ham goal and predicts a bright future

Meanwhile, after Mohammed Kudus netted an 89th-minute equalizer for West Ham against Newcastle United, earning his first Premier League goal for the club, football legend Asamoah Gyan showered him with praise.

Asamoah Gyan's admiration for Kudus extended to predicting a promising future for the young talent, suggesting that he's on his way to achieving world-class status.

This commendation by the Ghanaian football icon further fueled online enthusiasm and discussions surrounding Kudus' remarkable achievement.

