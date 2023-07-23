Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez lightened the mood with a spontaneous and humorous joke about the Cecilia Dapaah saga during his appearance on Media General's 3FM

Claiming to have vast amounts of money at his house and employing two maids, he referenced the reported theft incident involving the former Sanitation Minister's maids

His comedic take provided a momentary escape from the seriousness of the situation and showcased his talent for finding humor in current events

Ghanaian comedian Clemento Suarez has lightened the mood amid the trending Cecilia Dapaah saga with a spontaneous and rib-cracking joke.

During his appearance on Media General's 3FM, Clemento humorously claimed to have $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis at his house, adding that he also employed two maids, aged 30 and 18, with one of them recently purchasing a car after a trip to the North.

The joke comes in the wake of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah's maids allegedly stealing $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis, as well as clothes and jewelry, from her residence, leading to her resignation from the position.

In true comedic fashion, Clemento Suarez cleverly referenced the current events surrounding the Cecilia Dapaah saga, using satire and humor to lighten the atmosphere.

His lighthearted take on the situation brought laughter to the listeners and provided a temporary escape from the serious discussions surrounding the alleged theft and subsequent resignation of the former Minister.

Cecilia Dapaah's resignation came as a result of the reported incident involving her maids, which has been a topic of widespread discussion and concern in Ghanaian media.

After watching Clemento's video, one Ghanaian called King Mascot commented:

This guy is funny . The Zoomlion part week me

Watch the video below:

