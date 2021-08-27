A 20-year-old man, Udoh Sunday Okon, has been sent to jail after he was found guilty of swindling an American citizen of $500 (N205,750) on Facebook

The undergraduate was said to have done it under false pretense of a lottery as the American fell victim

Many Nigerians who engaged EFCC's post on Instagram were of the opinion that the sum was too small for his sentence

A court in Kwara state has finally ruled against a young Nigerian undergraduate, Udoh Sunday Okon, and sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

Udoh was earlier arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for reportedly defrauding an American citizen of the sum of $500 (N205,750) on Facebook.

He tricked the American

Posting about the development on its official Instagram page, the agency said that the 20-year-old Akwa Ibom indigene was prosecuted on a one-count charge, and he pleaded guilty.

According to SaharaReporters, part of his charge read:

“That you, Udoh Sunday Okon (Christopher Wray), sometime in March 2021 at Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one Christopher Wray a white male with +18315088635 as your WhatsApp business line and fraudulently deceived Kimberly, an American, to send $500.00 ( Five Hundred United States Dollars) worth of eBay gift card to you after you made him believe that he won $1,000,000.00 (One Million Dollars)."

Nigerians went under the comment section with very amusing reactions. We compiled some of them below:

fullhouseron98 said:

"Me wey I don chop pass 5000$ self how many years Imprisonment una go give me."

lafunky_special said:

"Free him and arrest the government… it is the government who taught him how to steal misplaced priority set..."

peterchris___ said:

"Una send that small boy go jail because of $500???... that small boy is just trying to survive and feed his family."

uthinksayusabismoke said:

"@officialefcc hope there’s still more space because am about to start yahoo yahoo."

EFCC caught another one

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that officers of the EFCC arrested a man, Ladeji Kelvin Babatunde, who allegedly impersonated the agency for his selfish interest.

In a press release by the commission on its official Instagram page, it revealed that Babatunde reportedly defrauded yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) of more than N38 million.

They stated that he collected the money as a bribe from them as a way to save them from arrest by the commission.

It should be noted that EFCC also recovered an uncompleted 4-bedroom flat he was building with the proceed from him.

