Dame Sandra Prunella Mason has made history as the first elected president of Barbados

The 72-year-old female politician and lawyer was unanimously elected by the House of Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday, October 20

Mason, who is the president-elect of Barbados, is due to take office on November 30, 2021

A Black female politician and lawyer, Dame Sandra Mason, has become the first president of Barbados after the nation severed ties with the British Monarchy, Travel Noire reports.

Mason was nominated by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to be Barbados' first president and subsequently unanimously elected by the House of Assembly and the Senate on Wednesday, October 20.

The Barbadian politician, who is the eighth and current Governor-General since 2018 and the president-elect of Barbados, is due to take office on November 30, 2021.

Previous feats

Mason graduated from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados, and the Hugh Wooding Law School.

She made history as the first Bajan woman to graduate from Trinidadian Law School.

In September 2020, the Bajan government decided to sever ties with the British Monarchy, announcing the removal of Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state.

Independent nation

Barbados became an independent country in 1966 along with 16 other countries formerly part of the "British Empire''.

However, the nation continued to recognise Queen Elizabeth as its sovereign head of state. The removal of the Queen became official in September 2021.

