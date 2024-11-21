A group of students from Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale have created an electric tricycle to improve mobility for persons with disability in Ghana.

The students displayed the tricycle, which looks like a motorbike, at the recently held National Education Fair.

They explained that they were driven by a desire to provide ease of movement and comfort for the physically challenged in society

SHS Students from the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale build an electric tricycle for the physically challenged in society. Photo credit: @ghanatvetservice_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, SHS students took their time to explain the various components of the tricycle.

The disability-friendly electric tricycle has two comfortable seats, one for the rider and another for a passenger.

Its ignition and handbrakes are positioned on the steering wheel for easy accessibility.

"We look for problems and we look we for a was of solving them," one of the students said while explaining the features of the electrictricycle.

The electric tricycle could also be used by the abled in society, according to the students.

Reactions to the student's electric tricycle

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions of netizens to the electric tricycle after watching the video posted in TikTok by @ghanatvetservice.

@Use Your Head said:

"The government should let it be featured in the news."

@jinel also said:

"If the citizens vote against this government psaa de33 hmmm."

@hazardous commented:

"Government should allow Ghanaian citizen living aboard to invest n building company at Ghana,so that can be great."

@TheOddOne also commented:

"Ghana we have a future and we need a leader that would help build our dreams. Nana Kwame Bediako is the answer. vote #12."

Source: YEN.com.gh