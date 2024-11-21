Robest GH, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, met John Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, and he was very excited to see him

The content creator extolled praise on the young Mahama and expressed support for his father ahead of the 2024 presidential election

Robest, who has been a vocal supporter of Mahama on social media, took pictures with Sharaf and said it was one of his happiest days

Popular Ghanaian content creator Robest GH shared a video on his TikTok page showing his meeting with Sharaf Mahama, the son of former president John Mahama.

Robest GH meets Johna Mahama's son Sharaf in a video. Photo source: robestgh

Source: Instagram

In the video, Robest expressed excitement at meeting Sharaf, praising him and showing support for his father's political ambitions ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Robest, who has been a vocal supporter of John Mahama on social media, took the opportunity to take pictures with Sharaf and said meeting him was one of the happiest moments of his life.

The meeting comes as the country prepares for the 2024 election, with John Mahama expected to pose a significant threat to Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential ambitions.

The video went viral on the social media platform and Ghanaians poured in a flurry of comments.

Robest GH's meeting with Sharaf goes viral

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

thank you Jesus said:

"Don't worry the sky is your limit. keep on my dear Brother. Victory belongs to Jesus ❤️JDM all the way."

salvation coherent in the 1993 commented:

"Lookalike business don collapse, politics is the next target."

user1431336106190 said:

"This particular son of JM be guyman trust me."

Ella wrote:

"Even if mahama face doesn't appear on the ballot paper I will personally draw him and vote for him.🤣😂😅"

John Dumelo bonds with Legon students

In the heat of the political season, every politician is bringing their A-game, and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo is also bringing his.

YEN.com.gh reported that as part of his campaign tactics, he visited University of Ghana students to bond with them and share his policies.

The actor is contesting for the position of MP in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and faces competition from the current MP.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh