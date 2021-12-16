Albert Owusu Sarpong, a 20-year-old student was reported to have passed away 2 days after receiving the COVID-19 jab

According to Albert's roommate, Joshua Wonder, the 20-year-old developed complications after receiving the jab

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the unfortunate death of the young man on social media

Albert Owusu Sarpong, a student from the University of Ghana was reported to have lost his life two days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine and netizens are already crying out for justice for the deceased.

According to Albert's roommate, Joshua Wonder, a 20-year old Political Science student, made a video that went viral in which he stated the report and further questioned the efficacy of the vaccine.

"Got news that my friend Albert Owusu Sarpong from UG studied political science just died..he took the vaccine 2 days ago, developed complications and just got the news he died. Why?! Albert, we had dreams of building Ghana and touring the world together! Why is no one talking about it," he said.

Justice4Albert.source:twitter/@joshuawonder

Source: Twitter

Although the information on the exact cause surrounding his death is not conclusive, many tweeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts and sympathy for Albert.

@BongoIdeas

Saw #JusticeForAlbert and my heart skipped. Apparently, a UG student called Albert Owusu Sarpong died following complications he developed after taking the COVID jab.This is really sad, if it's true he died due to the jab.

@Mr_Celebrity_O

Just today, I go and take the COVID-19 jab only to come to Twitter and see #JusticeForAlbert Just imagine my mood right now

@KweiMensah2

This is heartbreaking Broken heart Just 20yrs. Died after taking the vaccine. It was meant to protect him yet it rather killed him. This must be investigated. Gov must stop this mass and mandatory vaccination. #JusticeForAlbert

@GHOFFICIAL10

Mr President it doesn't matter what you believe ...This is a caution to you many are passing away after taking the vaccine.. Therefore don't make it mandatory...Think twice.. Don't let Satan manipulate your mind...

@david_essiam

This vaccination process got me thinking why don't they check the health conditions of the individual before vaccinations, who are we holding responsible for the death#JusticeForAlbert

@AyewaMensah

I need ONE, only ONE intelligent vaccinated person to come forward and tell me what health benefit comes from the vaccine. Adults, please. Kids can stay outside. #JusticeForAlbert

Source: Yen