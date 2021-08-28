- The IGP has advised police officers against taking bribes.

- George Akuffo Dampare has asked them also to be polite

- The IGP has visited several checkpoints since he assumed the position

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Inspector-General of Police has advised officers against the extortion of bribes at checkpoints.

Ever since George Akuffo Dampare became Ghana's Acting IGP, he visited several police patrol stations to motivate police officers. He wants police officers not to accept bribes from people, saying it will never change their lives.

"Let's shame anybody who thinks that the Police officer cannot stop taking favors that are 100 Ghana, let's shame them, even if someone wants to give you a gift, tell the person that it is enough because that gift cannot transform your life. What can transform your life is the blessings of God," Dr. Dampare said.

He has also asked police officers to be gentle and polite at checkpoints, saying; "that is how we gain back the love and trust of the public".

Killing of UK journalist

Muslim Television Ahmadiyya (MTA), a UK-based international station, has confirmed the murder of their "hardworking journalist," Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib in Ghana.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the Northern Regional Police, the journalist was killed at Mpaha Junction on August 23 by armed robbers.

It all happened when the journalist and his crew were traveling to shoot a documentary.

"Some armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on them, deflating their tires in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop."

According to the police, the bullets hit the victims through the vehicle. Ahmed died upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, but his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, survived. Meanwhile, the police is on a mad rush to arrest the criminals and investigations begin.

Source: Yen