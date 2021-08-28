The late father of Bishop Daniel Obinim was laid to rest at Abuakwa Sepaase in Kumasi on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Obinim could not hold his emotions as he and his entourage arrived at the funeral to pay their last respect

A video popped up, showing the 'man of God' breaking down at the funeral grounds after filing past his father's casket

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International God's Way Church, was left emotional as he laid his late father James Kwadwo Bonsu, to rest.

Obinim's father, who passed away a few months ago, was laid to rest at Abuakwa Sepaase in Kumasi on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

The controversial pastor who is known to have a very strong was not himself at the funeral ceremony.

Obinim breaks down at his father's funeral Photo source: Kofi TV

Source: UGC

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on Kofi TV, Obinim was seen arriving at the funeral grounds in convoy. He then went round to exchange pleasantries with other mourners.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After the greetings, he went to file past the remains of his late father to pay his last respects.

Standing beside the casket, Obinim looked shocked and lost in a trance as he viewed Opanin Bonsu's remains.

Moments after filing past the casket, Obinim came to have a seat at the grounds. He had his eyes closed with his left hand covering his face.

All around him, there were people who were weeping uncontrollably.

Watch the video on YouTube:

Source: Yen