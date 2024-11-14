Ras Nene, in a video, refused to pay a GH¢5 toll he was charged at the Kumasi airport and instead gave the toll operator a GH¢1 coin

The amount the actor handed out had the toll collector laughing as he told the actor the actual amount, but Ras Nene convinced him to take it, refusing to pay the GH¢5

The hilarious moment, which was captured by the toll operator, found its way to social media, and it had many Ghanaians laughing

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene, in a video at the Kumasi Airport, handed a toll operator a GH¢1 coin instead of the GH¢5 required toll fee. The funny moment was captured on video by the toll collector, who recorded the actor in his vehicle as he came through.

In the video, the toll operator informed Ras Nene of the actual fee, but the actor playfully insisted on giving only GH¢1. Despite the operator's resistance, the comedian convinced him to accept the coin, sticking to his decision not to pay the full amount.

The video was shared on the social media platform TikTok, with many Ghanaians reacting in amusement. Netizens appreciated Ras Nene's sense of humour and shared how they also hated paying the toll at the Kumasi Airport.

Ras Nene sparks laughter

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Accapella7x said:

"Dr Likee take street mind beat the guy. That toll they take at the airport is so annoying. Its not done in Accra."

Don Richie said:

"That 5 gh dem take for airport norr watein be dat. 😂"

full "Signal reacted said:

"wait oo, it's only in Kumasi they u pay a toll to get to the airport, why don't they have that in Accra? someone please explain."

