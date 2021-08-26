Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, is one celebrity who is often touted for his swagger.

It looks like this swagger of Sarkodie did not start today but has been with him since his childhood days.

A photo of the rapper as a little boy with his mother and brother has popped up showing him with the swag of an adult.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sarkodie is seen wearing a turquoise-coloured and dark blue pair of shorts with braces.

His brother wore similar colours while their mother who was dressed in kaba and slit stood in their midst.

The rapper had a serious-looking as he pocketed and posed for the family photo.

The photos have stirred reactions from the fans of the rapper on social media.

iam_adjoa12

Wow the striking resemblance between sarkodie and his son wooooow

blomahnisonline

But Sarkodie shouldn't be blame of his character and attitude towards others bcos he's been the same since the 80s nothing has change he doesn't smile see the swag ooo

