A 35-year-old man has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Pokrom in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern region.

The deceased, Frederick Ohene Gyan, was killed on his way home from town around 10 Pm.

A community source said that Frederick, who has a Chinese wife, was shot while entering his room. The victim was rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital but pronounced dead a few hours later.

Bright Star International headmaster married to Chinese woman shot dead at Nsawam

A preliminary police investigation revealed an empty pistol shell at the crime scene and bloodstains.

Frederick was the proprietor of Bright Star International School at Kwamekrom and owned a football academy, Bright Stars.

Meanwhile, his remains have been deposited at the police hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Mysterious death of military officer

Investigations are ongoing into circumstances leading to a military officer taking his life at Burma Camp in Ghana.

Robert Doku, who works with the Army Recruit Training at Shai Hills, was tied to a tree on Friday dawn.

The reason for him taking his life is unknown as police intensify investigations into the matter. The body of the officer has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

Source: Yen News