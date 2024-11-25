A video of a Ghanaian lady speaking on her red flags in men has surfaced on social media

In the video, she noted that a man who cannot interpret tongues is a big red flag

Her comment did not sit well with many netizens who called her out on social media

A Ghanaian lady has got people talking after opening up about her red flags in men.

In a TikTok video, she noted that a man who could not interpret tongues even if he can speak is a total red flag.

The young lady stressed that a man who speaks tongues without interpreting them is a total turn-off.

She explained that if one can speak tongues and cannot explain it, it only means the person is faking it.

Netizens lambast Ghanaian lady over red flag

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady speaking on her red flag were unhappy with her. They criticised her in the comment section of the video.

@JohnParker wrote:

"She is called Portia, my coursemate. Woagyimi tu."

@ANDY wrote:

"Interpretation of tongues is a gift on its own and speaking in tongues is also a gift too,they are two different things."

@Ewoe wrote:

"You can't u pass y making it a big deal."

@Rich_Mhilo wrote:

"Ur teeth like melcom pillar see the generation is finished oooo."

@Barbie wrote:

"Speaking in toungues should be a language u can explain she is right, I remember oneday I visited a church and when they were praying a guy started praying in a different language that he can’t speak."

NELISHIA_wrote:

"No.. you can’t explain it but there’s someone who can understand and interpret what you’re saying.. it’s two different gifts."

Mawuli | Photographer

"I’m not spiritual, but from what I’ve learned, speaking in tongues and interpreting are gifts. Saying it’s a red flag if a guy can’t do both is ignorant and doesn’t make sense."

@sylvestermawunyoenam wrote:

"koo! go and ask paul in the Bible."

@Oblitey LordAlvin wrote:

"This lady is not serious at all."

@da_dia1 wrote:

"Arh this girl paa??"

@kasoa spiderman wrote:

"Who is watching this on the 2nd of December."

@EARL MARVIN wrote:

"See person wey Saa get red flags."

Ghanaian lady speaks on red flags

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady has opened up about her red flags in men.

In the viral video, she noted men who eat gobε, a Ghanaian dish made of boiled beans, red oil, fried plantain and sometimes gari.

Netizens who saw the video were furious and expressed their views in the comment section.

