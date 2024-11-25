Shatta Wale, in a video, flaunted numerous bundles of cash while riding in a luxurious private jet

The SM boss displayed numerous GH₵5 and GH₵10 notes on a table as a team member recorded him

Shatta Wale's video triggered many reactions from fans in the comments of the social media post

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale garnered attention on social media after he showed off a large amount of money on a trip in a luxurious private jet.

The SM boss recently travelled to the Ashanti Region with his entourage for a media tour across multiple outlets in Kumasi.

The dancehall musician received a positive reception from a large crowd who met him after he arrived in the capital city.

Shatta Wale flaunts cash in private jet

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to share a video of himself chilling with his entourage in a luxurious private jet.

The dancehall musician, who recently slammed his former manager Bullgod, displayed large bundles of money in local currency on the table while a crew member recorded and cheered him.

The SM boss carefully arranged the bundles of GH₵5 and GH₵10 notes and shifted them around on the table as his music played in the background.

In the caption of the social media post, Shatta Wale encouraged fans to pray for wisdom, knowledge and understanding of life as these were the source of money.

"Happy Sunday to you all here. Pray for wisdom, knowledge and understanding of life 🤣🤣🚀🚀🚀. These 3 things bring money ..Am out (Gazaway)✈️⭐️💯🩵🍎 PS: stop counting my money cuz u go Taya 🤣🤣🤣."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

@Shepherd_Dec2 commented:

"Your friends dey hold 100 dollar note dey brag u dierr u pack 5 cedis be 2 cedis dey gyimie."

@_oroshiakose said:

"What are the three things that bring money? We should learn from those who already own it. I love your songs though, especially On God. Gimme something related."

@Dabodabokoti commented:

"I am not rich yet but showing off 5gh and 10gh bundle of money as an artiste to claim how rich you are be some way."

@AMENIGYE1 said:

"Today, I would like to say something about my king 👑. What's going on between him and black Sherif? Our king 👑 shouldn't mind Blacko again because black Sherif is going down already."

@Triplecedi1 commented:

"Ghana music Elon musk."

Shatta Wale clashes with Stonebwoy's MC Portfolio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale clashed with his rival Stonebwoy's friend and media personality.

The dancehall musician addressed his issues with MC Portfolio during an appearance on the Fakye Showbiz show.

The SM Boss offered Stonebwoy's staunch supporter an undisclosed amount of cash in a seeming attempt to gain favour.

