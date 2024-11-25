An African-American man is making waves in the real estate sector in Ghana with his innovative building method

The man, known as Eric McNeil has built an off-grid, sustainable community, which consists of a one-bedroom duplex luxury homes

According to him, the prices of houses range from a little above $35,000 and have a flexible payment plan

An African-American man who recently moved to Ghana eight years ago has found an opportunity in the real estate sector.

Eric McNeil' is building affordable off-grid, sustainable luxury homes in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

An African-American man relocates to Ghana to build affordable and off-grid luxury homes. Photo credit: UGC.

His homes cost as low as $35,000, an equivalent of GH¢552,838.30 for those seeking a luxurious yet affordable living in Ghana.

Speaking to Vanessa Kanbi, a YouTuber, Mr McNeil stated that each unit is a one-bedroom duplex two separate living units, each with its entrance, living space, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

The price of the house, he said, starts from $35,950 (GH¢567,843.91) and is furnished and fitted with decors and electronic gadgets befitting a modern home.

Eric McNeil gave the YouTuber a tour of the luxury homes, showing their exterior and interior

The entire community where the houses ais off-grid and built is on 200 acres of land, which has an organic farm.

Ghanaians praise Mr McNeil

Some Ghanaians on social media praised Mr McNeil for building suitable homes upon coming across the video on YouTube.

@stacyjpoliticscommunityfai359 said:

"This is such a beautiful community. Black people all over the world need to support and move back to our mother's land and build back our kingdoms."

@lokeycarter6679 also said:

"A Black American builds off-the-grid homes on 200 acres organic farm in Ghana!! Let Food Be Thy Medicine, NOT medicine be thy food!!"

@jcs7934 wrote:

"Outstanding community! This man is a highly intelligent person."

Construction expert explains how to build With GH₵50k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian real estate and construction expert shared tips on how to build a house in Ghana with GH₵50,000.

He offered some cost-cutting tips such as using exposed bricks instead of blocks to avoid plastering and painting and opting for basic kitchen and bathroom features.

He also urged builders to negotiate more for labour costs, which is the most expensive item on the list.

