The 2022 National Farmers' Day celebration is ongoing at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and some prominent government officials are present at the 38 edition

The celebration which is being telecast live is an annual event to honour the country's gallant farmers and fisher folks

The 38th National Farmers' Day celebration is underway at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with President Akufo-Addo and some members of his government present.

The president and other prominent government officials graced the annual event to celebrate the country's hardworking farmers.

This year's celebration is on the theme: ''Accelerating Agriculture through Value Addition''.

