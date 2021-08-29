Reverend Francis Antwi, a.k.a. Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi, are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary today, August 29, 2021.

To mark their anniversary, Obofour's wife, who is popularly known as Obofowaa Ciara, has taken to social media to share a video.

The video contains throwback photos from their wedding 11 years ago.

Obofour and his wife have been married for 11 years Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

While Obofour may be one of the richest pastors in Ghana at the moment, he was not this rich during his wedding and it shows in the modesty of the ceremony.

Sharing the slideshow video, Obofowaa Ciara showered praises on her husband while affirming her love for him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our souls and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.The first year was magical, the rest will be the same too… I cherish the warmth of being wrapped, in the love given by you.” 11 th Marriage anniversary ❤ for us , will continue serving you will my sweet love , support , caring ❤ and everything that makes you happy. Good thing you don’t have to suffer from a lack of vitamin me.♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," she captioned.

Slide to see photos:

Source: Yen