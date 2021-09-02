Kidi is currently making waves in many countries across the globe with his Touch It song

Per recent statistics, his song which has gone viral in the country is trending in 18 countries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Touch It appeared on a star-studded Indian TV show

Ghanaian musician Dennis Dwamena known by the stage name Kidi is currently putting Ghana on the map following news of one of his songs trending worldwide.

In a new statistic released by Charts Ghana, it has been reported that the Lynx Entertainment signee's song, Touch It, has appeared in music charts in many countries.

The report had it that Touch It was challenging songs on music charts in countries such as Honduras, United Arab Emirates, Panama, Netherlands and New Zealand.

Apart from the fact that Touch It was trending in foreign countries, his album, Golden Boy, is topping charts in 9 other countries.

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghanaian singer and songwriter reacted to a video of top Indian stars dancing to his song 'Touch It' in a video posted online.

He reposted the video on his personal Instagram account with a caption of gratitude and surprise at the global reach of his song.

The original video was posted by Farah Khan Kunder, an Indian film director, film producer, actress, dancer and choreographer.

It showed Kunder and her celebrity friends dancing to the song off KiDi's recently released 'GOLDEN BOY' album.

Speaking about lists and setting records, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has become a topic of interest following a new record he has set in the month of August 2021.

According to statistics coming from Charts Ghana's Twitter page, the First and Second Sermon hitmaker managed to take pole position in the most streamed songs for August this year.

Per the statistics, Black Sherif managed to amass a whopping 2.35 million views on YouTube beating the likes of Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie and Nigeria's WizKid.

