Rumours of an ongoing feud between the camps of Afronita and Abigail Dromo have caused a frenzy online

This comes after the dance duo represented Ghana at the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has recounted how the issues have escalated in both camps after gathering some privileged information

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo Adjiri went viral after they came third in the 17th edition of Britain's Got Talent.

The Ghanaian dance duo received significant plaudits from the talent show's judges and impressed scores of fans worldwide.

YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has explained what happened between the dancers after rumours of a fued between their parents emerged.

Kwadwo Sheldon weighs in on Afronita and Abigail's feud

In a recent live interaction, Caleb Nii Boye, a media personality with TV3 who was part of Afronita and Abigail's BGT entourage, established that the parents had resolved their differences.

A report by Kwadwo Sheldon recounted how the feud began, saying that their parents had compromised the relationship between the dance stars. He said,

From the information I've gathered, the issues began even before they flew to the UK for their BGT performances.

Kwadwo Sheldon blamed the unfortunate issues on the transition of Afronita's management from the DWP Academy to her mother.

Netizens react to Afronita and Abgail's fallout

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the ongoing feud in Afronita and Abigail's camps.

sante.xx1 said:

That Afronita girl ankasa she dey pri oo…. 3y3 bayie anaa den?? I have been paying close attention to her for sometime now and I am beginning to believe Quables

elikem_meyer noted:

Ooo small celebrations the kiddies go enjoy, typical Ghanaian pull me Down syndrome start operate

official_xbills commented:

I Respect Quables… chale talent management no be eas

eof_iam noted:

Masa there are many stars out there that their parents are managing them and they are doing great. You naa you hit Afronita since you interviewed Quables. Or have you been paid???

dumauch added:

Quables has been vindicated. He never lied.

Quables laments about Afronita's mother

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP co-founder Quables had opened up about former member Afronita's painful exit from the dance academy.

The DWP co-founder further stated in the same interview that several complaints from Afronita's mother about the management of her daughter led to her exit.

