GFA President Kurt Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo paid a visit to Black Stars duo Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew

The two top officials visited the duo during a stop at the East Midlands to offer support to the two national stars

Issahaku is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained while on international duty

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, recently visited Black Stars players Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew at Leicester City.

Accompanied by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, the visit aimed to provide moral support to the players, who have been recovering from injuries sustained during national team duty.

GFA President Kurt Okraku and Vice President Mark Addo paid a visit to Black Stars duo Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew.

Source: Twitter

The injuries occurred during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, a campaign that saw both players play pivotal roles for Ghana before their setbacks.

Their absence was keenly felt in the final group game against Niger, where the Black Stars suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fatawu Issahaku’s situation is particularly challenging, as the talented midfielder has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation, Issahaku will also miss Ghana's upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, scheduled for March next year.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has made significant progress in his recovery. The experienced forward sustained an injury during Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Angola on November 16, 2024, but has since returned to full fitness.

Ayew has rejoined his Leicester City teammates and is now focused on regaining form for both club and country.

Issahaku begins early recovery after ACL injury

Issahaku has taken early steps on his way to making full recovery following an ACL injury.

The Ghana and Leicester City winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in November, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Issahaku has already undergone surgery as part of his treatment, but last week, he was spotted involved in movement exercises.

Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that winger Issahaku has undergone a successful surgery following his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Ghana winger suffered the injury while playing for the Black Stars during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola in Luanda. A game that ended 1-1, leading to Ghana's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Following Issahaku's return to the King Power stadium, it was disclosed that the winger had suffered a serious injury.

