Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour, has subtly jabbed Afia Schwar after the latter recently made claims about the former's triplets.

Schwar, in one of her many videos on social media, shaded Ciara who is popularly known as Obofowaa, that could not buy a common cake for her triplets during their first birthday.

Schwar's claim had come after criticism by one TikToker Linda Osei that the recent 20th birthday celebration for her (Schwar) twins was a poor one.

She added that Schwar is broke and could not even organise an impressive birthday party for her kings even after rumours that Bofowaa gave her gold.

Responding to the video, Schwar who suggested Linda had been sent by Bofowaa Ciara stated that if she had those triplets, heaven would have broken loose for her because she would have organised a grand birthday party for them.

In a bid to shame Schwar, Bofowaa has shared a throwback video of her triplets wasting three huge cakes during their birthday, one in front of each of them.

Sharing the video Obofowaa cast aspersions at Afia Schwar for claiming that she could not buy a cake for her triplets.

In a funny tone, Obofour's wife wondered if it was nkate cake (peanut brittle) or abete3 (kokonte) that her children were eating.

