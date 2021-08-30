Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has invited four more players to augment the squad

This is because of travel restrictions and injuries to some players in the squad announced earlier

Ghana is preparing to play Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has had to invite four players to augment the Black Stars squad he named earlier in August.

This, according to a Ghana Football Association statement, was needed because of the "effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and also injuries to some key members of the team."

Ghana will be without the company of English based players after the Premier League announced that clubs were not willing to release their players for international duty due to Covid-19 restrictions in England.

Meet the 4 new players called up to the Black Stars squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Source: Twitter/footypics

This has therefore thrown a spanner in the works of coach CK Akonnor, as he will miss out on a core of players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, Brentford FC's Tariqe Fosu-Henry and Reading FC duo of Baba Abdul Rahman and Andrew Yiadom will not be able to travel to face South Africa in the September 6 game.

The Black Stars will be without the injured Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus as well. Nonetheless, coach Akoonor has invited the following four players to augment the squad.

Yaw Yeboah

The forward has had a great start to the season, scoring 3 goals in 5 league games including the wonder goal last week for Wisła Kraków. Yeboah made his senior debut with the Ghana national football team in a friendly 1–0 loss to Namibia on 9 June 2019.

Joseph Aidoo

The Celta Vigo man returns to the team for the first time since Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan. He has made two appearances for Celta so far in the new season.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

The 25-year old plays as a forward in the 2. Bundesliga for FC St. Pauli. He scored 9 goals and provided 9 assists in 34 league games for St Pauli last season. He has six appearances this season and has scored once.

Braydon Manu

Manu is a 24-year old forward who plays for Darmstadt 98 in the 2. Bundesliga. He scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists last season on loan at Hallescher in the 3. Liga. He has returned to his parent club this season and has scored once in three appearances.

Ghana will play Ethiopia in Cape Coast on Friday, September 3 before facing off with South Africa in Johannesburg three days after on Monday, September 6.

Source: Yen