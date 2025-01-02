Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah reunited for the third consecutive year on UTV's Day With The Stars program on January 1, 2025

The two personalities, in videos, celebrated the New Year with fans by reading the news together on live TV throughout the evening

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah's collaboration for their news reading efforts caused laughter among Ghanaians on social media

Media giant United Television (UTV) held its annual New Year program, involving prominent Ghanaian celebrities and influential personalities, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, New Year's Day.

The program dubbed 'UTV Day With The Stars' saw popular celebrities participate in a series of friendly games and broadcasting activities on television to thrill their audience throughout the day.

Among the numerous Ghanaian celebrities present for the program's 2025 New Year's edition were veteran actor Akrobeto and ace media personality Nana Aba Anamoah of GHOne TV, who courted attention on social media as they provided fans with the ultimate comic relief.

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah reunite

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah reunited to read the evening news on the Despite Media TV channel for the third successive year.

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two prominent Ghanaian celebrities beamed with excitement as they displayed their unmatched on-screen chemistry on live TV.

In one video, actor Akrobeto got Nana Aba Anamoah bursting into laughter as he expressed his happiness after hugging the media personality before they went on air for their news program.

During their news broadcast, the GHOne TV media personality excitedly gave Akrobeto, who struggles to speak the English language fluently, a hug after he correctly used the word 'sabotage' in a sentence.

Below are the videos of Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah on UTV:

Akrobeto and Nana Aba Anamoah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Ghanaians as they expressed excitement over Akrobeto and Nana Aba reading the news together on UTV's Day With The Stars.

independent_essy commented:

"Omg, this is always my favourite moment. When uncle is paired with Nana, the joy it gives me is indescribable ❤️❤️😂😂."

aromastudio5 said:

"Somebody give uncle special ice water to cool him down cos ei. Reading tantan b3n nono 😂😂😂."

frn_zerdy commented:

"It was very funny watching it live."

bigg_trap_szn said:

"Chale you people should free Akrobeto oo😂😂."

ekhuapweedy13 commented:

"Mese I laughed throughout...😂😂😂 ose you always sabotage me eeii😂😂."

nazlyn_4real said:

"Kyr3s3 Uncle is struggling with English while Nana Aba is struggling with twi. I laugh saaaaa I’m tired! I can’t with these two 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

amisty_nass_wan commented:

"😂😂😂 I enjoyed every bit of it… (DEMEAN) 😂😂😂."

angebell356 said:

"Nana Aba, please break down the English for our uncle wai na it is too much for him😂😂😂."

isabella_sarfo commented:

"The wait is over. I am enjoying my favourite people, Nana Aba Anamoah and Uncle Akrobeto 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Akrobeto celebrates his 60th birthday

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Akrobeto celebrated his 60th birthday on November 18, 2024.

The actor received many heartwarming birthday messages from Ghanaians on social media on his bday.

Ghanaians joined other prominent actors in praising Akrobeto for his positive impact on the film industry.

