Since YEN.com.gh reported that a picture of legendary Akan Drama actor Kohwe is making waves online, some Ghanaians have expressed their displeasure towards individuals who find the need to leak pictures of sick people

Mabel Dapaah said; "This what Bernard Nyanko was preventing, taking pictures of him at his weakest point"

Yaw Guy replied: "Why do u post someone of his repute on social media especially when he’s weak and ill for what?

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh has gotten many Ghanaians talking on social media.

After reporting that, a picture of Veteran Akan Drama actor, Kohwe, legally known as Kofi Laing, has surfaced online, many Ghanaian seemed unhappy about the fact that some individuals make it a habit to circulate pictures and videos of ill celebrities or individuals in general online.

In the picture sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sankofa Radio's verified Facebook handle, the actor appeared to be very unwell and was seen seated on the laps of a young gentleman.

Ghanaians Unhappy About Circulating Pictures of Unwell Celebrities Online Source: UGC

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has since highlighted some of the comments netizens left under the post on our verified Facebook page which suggests that they believe it is inappropriate to leak pictures of sick people online.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

A few of them are listed below;

From Nana Abena Adomaa:

This is why late Bernard didn't want people to visit him when he was sick. You visit sick people then you take snapshot of them on put on social media. 3no nso ka s3n????

Martha Oppong commented:

Why do people do that,take pictures of the sick person and use it on social media what are they trying to achieve,you could use his old pix for fund raising if thats what you want to achieve.

Mabel Dapaah said:

This what Bernard Nyanko was preventing taking pictures of them at their weakest point .

Yaw Guy replied:

Why do u post someone of his repute on social media especially when he’s weak and ill for what?… pls grow up from such unguarded journalism… smh ‍♂️

Akwasi Berimah:

If he is under treatment at ur so-called hospital, does that warrant u to post him on Facebook in his condition?? This is one major reason why Bishop Benard Nyako started away from the public.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, a picture of Veteran Akan Drama actor, Kohwe, legally known as Kofi Laing, has surfaced online which has left many Ghanaians sad.

In the picture sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sankofa Radio's verified Facebook handle, the actor appeared to be very unwell and is seen seated on the laps of a young gentleman whose name was not disclosed.

Sankofa Radio shared the post with the caption;

Pray for "Kohwe", the legendary actor. He is now under treatment at Dr Power Herbal Clinic.

Source: Yen News