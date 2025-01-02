Diana Asamoah, in a video, was spotted with Empress Gifty after warning her against holding her mother's funeral at the Tema Astro Turf

Empress Gifty playfully confronted her colleague over her recent warning and explained why she did not hold the funeral at another venue

Diana Asamaoh and Empress Gifty were among numerous Ghanaian celebrities invited to UTV's annual 'Day With The Stars' event recently

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musicians Diana Asamoah and Empress Gifty courted attention during their recent encounter at UTV on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Empress Gifty meets Diana Asamoah after she warned her against using the Tema Astro Turf for her mother's funeral. Photo source: @empress_gifty and @dianaasamoah_official

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty recently announced the demise of her mother and popular Kumawood actress Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan on December 14, 2024.

The Watch Me hitmaker received commiserations from her colleagues in the Ghanaian gospel fraternity, including Obaapa Christy, Diana Asamoah and Broda Sammy.

In a subsequent radio interview, Diana Asamoah opened up about her encounter with her female colleague as she mourned her mother's death.

The award-winning gospel musician shared that she had warned Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye, against holding her mother's funeral on the Tema Astroturf.

Diana Asamoah, who is also a staunch NPP supporter and an active campaigner for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia before the 2024 general elections, claimed that Empress Gifty and her husband failed to vote for her preferred party and did not deserve to hold the funeral on a project facilitated by the government.

Her controversial comments ignited a frenzy on social media, with many Ghanaians criticising her for being insensitive and prioritising her political interests over her colleague's wellbeing as she expressed bereavement.

Diana Asamoah unites with Empress Gifty

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah and Empress Gifty were spotted interacting and exchanging pleasantries on the Despite Media premises.

The two gospel musicians were among numerous Ghanaian celebrities invited to UTV's annual 'A Day With The Stars' program.

In the video, Empress Gifty playfully confronted Diana Asamoah in the presence of their colleague Broda Sammy and another lady over her recent warning.

The United Showbiz host explained that she could not organise her late mother's funeral, which was slated for January 18, 2025, at a different location.

Empress Gifty joked that the other venues available were not conducive and safe for her to host the final funeral rites for her deceased mother, as they were too dusty.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah and Empress Gifty interacting:

Empress Gifty announces her mum's funeral date

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty announced the funeral arrangements of her deceased mother and Kumawood actress Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan on her official social media pages.

The renowned Ghanaian gospel musician shared that her late mother's burial would be held at the Tema Community 8, No.3 school park, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Empress Gifty cordially invited the general public to join her and her family in saying their farewells to her late mother at the funeral, with prominent figures in the gospel music industry expected to also attend.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh