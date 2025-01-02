The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite strike

CETAG said their strike follows the government's refusal to honour agreed-upon terms and pay them what is due

CETAG said its members would not return to work till they receive payment of what is due them

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has gone on an indefinite strike starting today, Thursday, January 2, 2025.

According to a statement announcing the decision, the association noted that the strike action was decided upon during an emergency National Council meeting on December 31, 2024.

CETAG says members will not return from their strike till the government does the needful.

Source: Getty Images

CETAG said the strike has become necessary because the National Labour Commission (NLC) has failed to address concerns about their conditions of service.

The association said its members are fed up with the government’s repeated breach of agreed-upon terms and the government’s failure to honour the compulsory arbitration issued by the NLC

The National Council of CETAG said to ensure an effective strike action, teachers, supervisors and other workers under CETAG should not go to work.

It noted that till the payment is made to their accounts, members of the association would not return to school.

