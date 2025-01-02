Renowned videographer Kwaku Zee proposed to his girlfriend, Eyram Woka, at a beautiful venue

Their family and friends surrounded the two as Eyram Woka accepted her man's marriage proposal

Several social media users who watched the video have congratulated Kwaku Zee and his wife-to-be

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ripple Effect has proposed to his girlfriend using all the creative experience he has gathered over the years as a videographer.

Kwaku Zee, as he is popularly known by many, proposed to Eyram Woka and shared a video of the proposal on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2025).

In his Instagram caption, the renowned videographer said he wanted them to begin a new chapter of their lives together in the new year.

“Today, on the first day of a new year, I want to begin a new chapter of our lives together. You’ve brought light, love, and meaning to my world, and every moment with you feels like a gift. So, on this special day, I have just one question: Will you marry me? Let’s write our forever together."

In the video, Kwake Zee and his woman were captured walking into a well-decorated and romantically-lit venue, where he asked her out.

Friends and family were present to celebrate Eyram's engagement with them after she said 'yes'. They sang and danced to share the joy of their new status.

Kwaku Zee also said he was grateful that some friends helped him organise a beautiful proposal for his wife-to-be.

“I am deeply grateful to all the amazing people who helped make this magical moment possible. To the vendors who brought my vision to life with your creativity and dedication, thank you for making every detail perfect. To my friends and family, your love and support mean the world to me. I couldn’t have done it without you all, and I’m so thankful for each of you. Here’s to love, laughter, and the start of a beautiful journey.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Kwaku Zee on his engagement

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by Kwaku Zee on Instagram.

Focusandblur said:

"And so we beginning. The most anticipate, it’s showtime !!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍😍😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Felixanamanfilms wrote:

"Watching this video got me so emotional. I’ve been waiting for this day, and it’s finally here—my Sensei is officially off the market! What a beautiful way to start the year. Here’s to an amazing 2025!"

Petraaa_nb said:

"😍😍 congratulations darling!! @e_woka so happy for you both!"

Ms_ahwoi wrote:

"KwakuZeeeeeeeeeeeee!!! We love to see it!!! Congratulations!!! 🥳🥳."

Lydiaforson said:

"Awww Kwaku congratulations!! I’m so happy for you!"

Foodbankgh wrote:

"Oh my this is too beautiful ❤️❤️❤️congratulations Zee boo 🍾now it’s about to go downnnnnnnnn🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Lady cries over surprise marriage proposal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady was surprised when her man organised a proposal in front of her friends and family.

Nannette accepted the proposal after her boyfriend went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife, with netizens wishing the couple well for the wedding.

