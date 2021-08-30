The Minister for Food and Agriculture has revealed that the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative has so far created two million jobs

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said the two million jobs spread across all the five modules

He made this known while speaking at a press conference in Accra

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has revealed that President Akufo-Addo's Planting for Food and Jobs initiative has so far created two million jobs.

According to Dr Afriyie Akoto, the two million jobs created are spread across all the five modules under the programme.

He made this known while addressing a press conference in Accra on Sunday, August 29, where he was touting the achievement of the government's initiative.

“I don’t have the figures for each module now but I know that estimate as of 2020 we had created over 2million jobs from the five modules that we have been operating," he said.

What is Planting for Food and Job?

On April 19, 2017, Akufo-Addo's flagship agricultural campaign, Planting for Food and Jobs was launched in Goaso in the Bono Region.

The initiative has five modules under its umbrella; Food Crops (PFJ), Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages), Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs).

In Ghana, the food crops subsector is dominated by smallholder farmers whose cropping practices are characterized by inadequate use of productivity-enhancing technologies, low use of quality seeds and fertilizers, and weak market linkages.

These collectively hinder growth in farm productivity. In response, the Government through the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) initiated the first flagship module– Planting for Food and Jobs(PFJ) campaign in 2017.

