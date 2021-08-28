- Bread bakers in the Northern Region have threatened a strike action.

- These bakers say the cost of flour is now unbearable.

- The strike action comes off on August 30

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It has emerged that bread bakers in the Northern Region have declared a strike action over the high cost of flour.

These bakers, who provide a chunk of bread to consumers in the Northern Region, told GhOne Television in an interview monitored by Yen.com.gh that they keep incurring losses.

Bread bakers in Northern Region to strike over unbearable cost of flour (Photo: UGC)

Source: Facebook

"The flour has increased by over 100 percent. We can't keep selling the bread at the same price we sell - which is 5 cedis. If we increase it too, they can't buy, so we are striking," a bread baker stated.

The strike action, which begins on Monday, August 30, is expected to affect bread consumers in the region as bakers make a case for the price of flour to reduce.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Not long ago, the price of bread increased sharply in the Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions as bakers and sellers say the cost of flour has skyrocketed.

A loaf of bread that hitherto was going for 5 cedis in Kumasi now goes for between 7 and 10 cedis. Same prices have increased across other regional capitals.

Source: Yen