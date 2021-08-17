President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of the construction of the 111 hospitals and healthcare facilities he promised.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

According to the president, the 111 projects will help in the provision of 20,000 jobs for health professionals when completed within 18 months.

The President said the Health Ministry is going to focus on recruiting more doctors, nurses, and pharmacists when the project is done.

Beautiful photos drop from sod-cutting ceremony of Agenda 111 hospitals Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of US$16.88 million, that is US$12.88 million for construction and US$4 million for medical equipment.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some beautiful photos from the sod-cutting ceremony held in Trede, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region.

1. President Akufo-Addo partaking in brick laying as part of the cutting of sod for the construction of the hospitals.

2. Architectural view one of the many district hospitals at Atwima Kwanwoma district.

3. A cross-section of chiefs and queen mothers present at the sod-cutting ceremony at Trede in the Ashanti Region.

4. The health minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu spotted at the ceremony. Seated next to him, is Frema Osei Opare.

5. Technical men on the project explaining some nitty-gritties to President Akufo-Addo and his team.

6. The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah speaking at the event.

Photos from the short event held in Trede has drawn massive reactions

Joseph Kojo Asante-Damoah requested that the president makes structural provision for Traditional medicine as well.

Mr. President, please make structural provision for Traditional Medicine (Herbal Clinic) in this new hospitals to ensure complete universal and holistic health for Ghanaians, KNUST is training graduate in herbal medicine.

Antwi Michael Abunyewah believes there would be no show after this.

Always cutting sod but no show, for instance a sod was cut last year for the commencement of regional hospital and landfill site by this same president at Koforidua,as at now both are mirage in a vacuum and serving as habitat for living organisms.....

Iddi Tamimu thanked the president for what he called the biggest infrastructure in the country.

The biggest health infrastructure in the country. Thank Mr Visionary!

Kodjo Toseafa believes this could have begun on a quiet note instead of all this funfair

Couldn't we have begun on a quite note without all this funfair and then surprise Ghanaians with the 111 hospitals? I am still trying to figure out who created our leaders

Anthony Hammond Affadu believes these hospitals will be abandoned like the rest

We all know these hospitals won’t be completed and wil b abandoned like all the rest … Ghana can’t prosper

Bra Sulley could not believe how much is being invested into it.

Wow 12.88 million USD I can't wait to see how huge the facilities will be bcos the Ghana national mosque with all the facilities in it costed the Turkish government just 10 million dollars.

Why the need to build 111 hospitals?

President Akufo-Addo, in April 2020, during one of his many COVID-19 addresses, revealed that 88 district hospitals are going to be built.

This announcement was in a bid to augment the already existing health facilities that were fronting in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to the president, the virus had exposed the deficiencies and unequal distribution of health care facilities in the country.

The president said the government has over the years focused on infrastructure in the two big cities to the detriment of the rest.

Source: Yen