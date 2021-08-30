Sammy Gyamfi has said that Ghana will face several problems if the governing NPP is not voted from power in the 2024 general elections.

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has said that Ghana will face several problems if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not voted from power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the public purse will be dissipated beyond imagination if the mandate of the NPP is renewed again by Ghanaians in 2024.

He added that anything short of that will spell doom for Ghana.

“Anything short if that will spell doom for the public purse which will be subjected to further abuse should their mandates e renewed beyond 2024,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi said this in response to a statement made by the General Secretary of the NPP, John Buadu on the thank-you tour of former President John Dramani Mahama.

John Boadu on Thursday, August 26, responding to some of the allegations made by former President Mahama on his Thank You tour, described most of them as twisting of the facts.

Sammy Gyamfi said Mahama just echoed the sentiments of the vast majority of Ghanaians who feel scandalized by the corruption that has become the hallmark of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.

The alarming case of corruption under this government is such that Ghanaians cannot wait to exact act accountability by voting out the NPP after their eight-year tenure in 2024.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2024.

According to him, this will make it possible for a new government to assess its stewardship for the period they spent in the office.

In a report filed by Citinews, Mahama said the NPP has no intention of fighting corruption so the only way to do so is to vote them out.

“The NPP has no intention of fighting corruption, and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them, and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it.”

Source: Yen.com.gh