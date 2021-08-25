Abu Sakara Foster has called for a reform of Ghana's constitution

The former presidential aspirant for the CPP said the constitution has not been of help

He believes if all loopholes are closed and proper exits are opened, it will be much more effective

A former presidential aspirant on the ticket of the Convention's People Party,(CPP), Abu Sakara Foster, has called for a reform of the 1992 constitution.

According to him, the constitution which has been in existence since 1992, has not helped the country to make progress since its inception.

Sakara, who is also the Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), a non-partisan civil society organisation, made this known whilst speaking in an interview on TV3.

We need reforms now; the 1992 constitution has failed - Abu Sakara Photo credit: Foster Abu Sakara

Source: UGC

"I think the issue about the constitution and reforms is because we have all realized that this journey we are on is not helping us making fast progress," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Dr. Abu Sakara noted that the constitution is the basis for all other things and if all loopholes are closed and proper exits are opened, it will be much more effective.

This, he said, will result in a much more effective and efficient development with less wastage.

He added that, by so doing, the element of continuity is taken care of; secondly, there are other things that need to be done, it’s not just the national development plan.

Abu Sakara stated that there is the need to limit the excessive powers of the executive, like leaving it with the powers it needs, but taking from it the powers and influence it should not have.

NPP twisted the arm of the NDC

Still, on politics, former President John Dramani Mahama, has once again said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) found a way to cheat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

According to Mahama, if not for the fact that the was NDC cheated, the party would have currently been the Majority in parliament.

In a report filed by 3new.com, he said despite all that happened, the 2020 parliamentary elections were a good outcome since the party's numbers in parliament increased from 106 to 137.

“We increased our seats from 106 to 137 seats and we brought the NPP from 169 to 137. But for the arm-twisting that they twisted against us in some constituencies, we would have had the clean Majority in Parliament,” he said.

Speaking to chiefs and people of the Upper West region as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’, Mahama said the current parliament will serve as a check on the Akufo-Addo government.

Source: Yen