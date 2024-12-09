Actress Ebi Bright Davis has declared victory as the incoming Tema Central MP after a hectic collation

There has been a serious contention in her constituency as the EC officials have delayed the announcement of the parliamentary results

NDC officials have urged its supporters to move to Tema to support their parliamentary candidate

Scores of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters have gathered at the Tema Harbour Police Station to support the party's parliamentary candidate, Ebi Bright Davis, after the 2024 elections.

Ebi Bright is not tirelessly working to ensure she is confirmed as the MP-elect for Tema West after the 2024 elections.

Ebi Bright, a former actress and two-time representative of the NDC for the Tema Central seat, has declared herself victorious after the collation of the results.

The EC officials delayed the announcement due to security reasons and pleaded to relocate to the Tema Regional Command.

Journalists Bridget Otoo and Captain Smart have raised concerns about the proceedings in Tema Central.

As per a report by Ghana News Agency, the process has resumed at the Tema Regional Command.

Before the collation resumed at the new location, Ebi Bright addressed the teeming crowd of NDC supporters as tension over the delayed announcement rose up.

In one video, Ebi Bright, addressing her followers, urged the EC officials to do the right thing, or else they will face the wrath of Tema Central.

In another video, the former actress was seen rattling Pijin as he charged her people not to relent but to continue to fight for their already-secured victory.

