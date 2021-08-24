Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2024

He said this will make it possible for a new government to assess the past government

According to him, NPP has no intention of fighting corruption

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to vote out the New Patriotic Party government in 2024.

According to him, this will make it possible for a new government to assess its stewardship for the period they spent in the office.

In a report filed by Citinews, Mahama said the NPP has no intention of fighting corruption so the only way to do so is to vote them out.

“The NPP has no intention of fighting corruption, and so the only way they can be made to account to the people of Ghana is for them to leave office so that the new government will come and audit them, and show where they have gone wrong. Otherwise, all the money they have stolen, they will just walk away with it.”

Speaking in the Upper West Region during his ‘Thank you tour’, Mahama reiterated that the only way they could be accountable is for them to leave office so that the people of Ghana can ask them questions.

It is unclear what specific comment may have triggered these assertions from the former President, but his comment comes on the back of an article by a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere Darko, in which he labeled Mr. Mahama as a disaster.

In a related news, the 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reaffirmed the saying that elections are won on the grounds.

According to him, elections are not won in the Supreme Court as that would be merely impossible.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, Mahama said the party has learnt its lessons following the controversial loss in the 2020 elections.

Speaking to party executives and supporters on his Thank you tour at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region, former president Mahama said come 2024, the NDC would ensure that they win on the ground and avoid going to the Supreme Court for redress.

