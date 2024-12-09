A video of a Ghanaian lady in tears after Dr Bawumia lost the 2024 election has gone viral online

She called out Ghanaians on the outcome of the elections, adding that the nation had disappointed Dr Bawumia

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on Dr Bawumia's defeat

A young Ghanaian lady was thrown into sorrow after the ruling New Patriotic Party suffered a humiliating defeat in the general elections.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the lady shedding tears, apparently after the parliamentary and presidential results began to trickle in.

Ghanaian lady sheds tears as Bawumia loses 2024 elections Photo credit: @salisugirlfriend1 @Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Source: UGC

In the video's caption, she opined that Ghanaians have disappointed the Vice President, Dr Bawumia, for not voting for him to become the nation's next President.

"Ghanaians why are you so wicked, you have disappointed Bawumia," the caption read.

This video comes after Dr Bawumia held a press conference to concede defeat and congratulate Mahama on his election as the next president.

The touching video, which portrays the young lady as a staunch NPP member, has received over 22,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's defeat

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have shared varying opinions on why Dr Bawumia lost the elections.

Desmond Ebo Dickson commented:

"I don’t know what Kisu is going through right now am sorry for you people."

AJARA stated:

"The people who voted for Mahama are the agyemifour we have in Ghana."

Amos Mante

they voted against him because of food price and betting taxes we don't think about our future."

Jordan reacted:

"Mahama have nothing to do for ghana we all will suffer together."

John Dumelo rejoices after election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayawaso West Wuogon MP-elect John Dumelo left his constituents inspired after the Electoral Commission declared him victorious in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A video on TikTok showed the actor-turned-politician vibing with NDC supporters as he shouted 'Ɛyɛ zu', and the constituencies responded, saying 'Ɛyɛ za'.

He assured the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents that the seat would never fall to the NPP's hands again.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh