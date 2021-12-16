A video showing Tracey Boakye's cute kids swimming in their plush home has warmed hearts

The duo was seen enjoying themselves in their swimming pool while their mother captured the moment

Tracey Boakye is noted for chronicling the lives of her kids and sharing it on social media

An adorable video showing Tracey Boakye's son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya teaching his sister Nana Akua Nhyira how to swim has warmed many hearts on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the siblings were spotted having fun in the huge swimming pool in their home.

Kwawu Danso Yahaya who appeared to have gotten some expert swimming lessons, was putting his knowledge to the test as he assisted his sister.

Photos of Tracey Boakye's kids. Source: Instagram/traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The young man was seen pushing his sister along in a floater as he exhibited his kicking skills inside the pool.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Awed by the show of love and support, Tracey Boakye took out her phone to capture the adorable moment.

She shared the video on her official Instagram page and captioned it:

"ITS NOT A HOTEL OOO, ITS MY HOUSE… the owners of @k_and_a_properties…. My priority in life, is to make my kids @nana_akua_nhyira_ and @kwaku_danso_yahaya happy at the comfort of my home #owner #hisonlychick #theirmadam #bosslady #eastlegonlandlady"

Fans of the actress react to the video

Loyal followers of Tracey Boakye and her kids took to the comment section to sower love on the adorable family.

diamondappiah_bosslady was also in the comment section with:

"Is the good life for me anaa wosi anbobra fuo nu are still bleeding n hating"

3mafia_gang focused on Tracey Boakye's caption:

"Tell them is not a hotel it's a house"

ruthborquaye had this to say:

"The bond between this two sibling is great."

ber__queen also shared her opinion:

"Brother sister relationship"

themeganthelion noted:

"This is so beautiful"

Adorable video of Tracey Boakye's son cuddling and singing for sister warms hearts

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an absolutely adorable video of Tracey Boakye's kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira cuddling in their mother's car has warmed hearts online.

In the video, the duo was seen seated at the back seat of their mum's car as they went to town with her.

Nana Akua Nhyira was seen seated on her brother, Kwaku Danso Yahaya as they hugged and played in the back seat.

Source: Yen